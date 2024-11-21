BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU football’s future took an unexpected hit as Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, flipped his commitment to the University of Michigan.

Underwood, a five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, announced his decision on social media on Thursday night, just days before the early signing period.

Get our free mobile app

Underwood had been committed to LSU since January, marking the first time the Tigers secured a top-ranked overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His flip comes as a major win for Michigan, where head coach Sherrone Moore has been rebuilding the program following a challenging season.

A Recruiting Loss for LSU

Underwood was poised to be a cornerstone of LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s 2025 recruiting class, representing a rare acquisition of a generational talent. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback from Belleville High School is celebrated for his size, arm strength, and ability to perform under pressure. During his time at Belleville, Underwood led his team to multiple state titles and secured a spot in Michigan’s high school record books.

Despite securing Underwood’s commitment earlier this year, LSU faced stiff competition from Michigan throughout the recruitment process.

READ MORE: Top LSU Recruit Declines Massive $10M NIL Offer from Michigan

Michigan intensified its efforts over the last two months, offering a competitive NIL package and leveraging Underwood’s proximity to Ann Arbor—Belleville is less than a 30-minute drive from Michigan Stadium.

Recruiting analyst Tom Loy described Underwood as “a potential Day 1 starter” at Michigan, highlighting his readiness to make an immediate impact on the college football stage.

Michigan’s Gain: A Program-Changing Talent

For Michigan, Underwood’s commitment is nothing short of monumental. He becomes the highest-rated recruit in the program’s history and a cornerstone for Moore’s first full recruiting class as head coach. With Michigan’s team sitting at No. 14 in ESPN’s 2025 recruiting rankings, Underwood’s addition brings a renewed sense of optimism to a fanbase hungry for elite quarterback play.

“This is the type of recruit that can redefine a program,” said one analyst. “Michigan needed a statement, and they delivered.”

Context and Broader Implications

The move comes during a season of high-profile quarterback flips. Underwood’s decision follows Julian Lewis’s decommitment from USC and commitment to Colorado. These seismic shifts in recruiting reflect the increasing role of NIL packages and program momentum in influencing top players.

While LSU retains a strong recruiting class, Underwood’s departure leaves a significant void. The Tigers will now turn their focus to developing their current roster and pursuing other top prospects as they navigate a highly competitive SEC landscape.

Looking Ahead

Underwood’s decision reinforces the notion that college football recruiting is as much about relationships and timing as it is about rankings. Michigan’s persistence and strategic approach ultimately swayed the nation’s top quarterback, leaving LSU to regroup and rebuild.

For now, Michigan celebrates its new quarterback, while LSU reflects on what could have been. The ripple effects of this decision will likely be felt in both programs for years to come.

Get our free mobile app