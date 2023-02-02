Bengals RB Joe Mixon has a Warrant Out For His Arrest

Breaking News, according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus a warrant has been issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon's arrest for aggravated menacing. Allegedly the warrant was issued due to Mixon pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

However, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the charges will be dropped by Friday. Pelissero spoke to Mixon's agent who told him said charges will be dropped and claimed it was a "rush to judgment".

Either way, this hurts Mixon's reputation due to his previous history with women from his time as an Oklahoma Sooner. Hopefully, everyone involved is okay.