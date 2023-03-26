Angel Reese Makes SEC History as the Tigers Punch Their Ticket to Their Sixth Final Four Appearance

The LSU women’s basketball team has been absolutely dominant this entire season as they steam-rolled their way to a 31-2 record. The only loss they suffered in the regular season came at the hands of the number-one-ranked team in South Carolina. The Lady Tigers finished the season ranked as a three-seed in the NCAA tournament and looked poised for a big run.

Miami v LSU Getty Images loading...

They breezed through the tournament's first two rounds as they took care of Hawai’i and Michigan with ease. They had to battle all game long against the second-seeded Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 but came away with a 3-point win with help of their star player, Angel Reese. Reese has been a force all season long for the Tigers, but she has been on another level in the tournament. She tied the SEC record with her 31st double of the season in the win over Utah and looked ready to make history in the Elite Eight. She would have to do so against a red-hot Miami team who pulled off back-to-back upsets against Indiana and Villanova.

The Tigers did it on defense as they only allowed one Hurricane to score double-digit points, that’s right, one. They held a pretty lethal Hurricane offense to just (insert points). The highest-scoring Hurricane was Jasmyne Roberts who put up 20 points while the rest of the team combined for just 22 points.

Get our free mobile app

The Tigers got a big boost from Alexis Morris on offense as she had a team-leading 19-points, but it was Angel Reese who made headlines once again. She posts her 32nd double-double of the season with 13 points and 18 rebounds. That officially broke the SEC record for the most double-doubles in a single season.

The Tigers punched their ticket to a final-four appearance in Dallas as they take down Miami 54-42. This is the Tiger’s sixth appearance in the final four in school history and their first since 2008. The Tigers await the winner of one-seeded Virginia Tech and three-seeded Ohio State tomorrow night.

Good luck in the final four ladies.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.