Eyes On the Prize: Breaking Down the Cajuns Path to the SBC Tournament Title

The Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team just finished a historic regular season as they completed the first undefeated home season in program history. The Cajuns finished the season with an outstanding 23-7 record and a 13-5 conference record.

The Cajuns finished the regular season as the number-two seed in the SBC tournament and Louisiana has their eyes set on an NCAA tournament bid. Let’s break down the Cajun's path to the big dance.

The SBC tournament begins on February 28 but the Cajuns secured themselves a double bye so they won’t see their first action in the tournament until March 4. The Cajuns will play the winner of the tenth-seeded ULM Warhawks and the seventh-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles. The Cajuns faced in-state rival ULM twice in the regular season and they swept the series in two dominant first-half performances that amounted to ten-plus point victories. The Cajuns also faced Georgia Southern during the regular where they had to overcome a 20-plus point deficit in the first half. They staged a furious second-half comeback and would claim a ten-point win over the Eagles.

The Cajuns could potentially meet up with the three-seeded Thundering Herd of Marshall in the semifinals. The Cajuns faced Marshall in a packed Cajun Dome back on February 4 which ended in a convincing 77-67 Cajun victory. There is no one in the tournament that the Cajuns haven’t beaten at least once in the regular season. The biggest threat to the Cajuns in the tournament is the Golden Eagles of Southern Miss whom the Cajuns split the regular season series.

If the Cajuns want to get back to the big dance for the first time since 2014, they will have to win the SBC tournament title. The Cajuns are going to continue to rely on their best player in Jordan Brown who led the SBC in PPG with 19.6. This is a team that is also loaded with key role players like Greg Williams Jr. and Themus Fulks.

The Cajuns have the most complete team they have had in recent years and are prime to secure an SBC tournament title. The Cajuns will take the court in Pensacola on March 4, tune in, and Geaux Cajuns.

