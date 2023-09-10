After Slow Start, LSU Rolls Over Grambling 72-10

After leading Grambling just 14-10 following the 1st quarter, LSU scored 58 unanswered points for an easy 72-10 victory.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

Jayden Daniels, playing in only the 1st Half, was 18-24 for 269 yards and 5 touchdown passes. He did get help on the ground from junior running back Logan Diggs, who didn’t play opening week against Florida. Diggs ran for 115 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

It did take 15 minutes for the LSU defense to wake up.as Grambling matched LSU’s opening drive touchdown with one of their own, a Myles Crawley 13-yard pass JR Waters to tie the game at 7-7.

The Tigers offense was basically perfect Saturday night, scoring 10 straight touchdowns, before turning it over on downs on their 11th and final possession of the night.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, struggling with drops in camp and against Florida, caught 6 passes for 72 yards and 2 touchdowns. Malik Nabors led the Tigers with 5 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. And former Ragin’ Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy scored 1 touchdown, on 3 catches and 62 yards.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

LSU picks up their first win of the season and hits the road again next weekend. They will open up SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11A on Saturday morning.