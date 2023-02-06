After Cajun Basketball’s 10th Straight Win, Their Biggest Game is Ahead of Them in Hattiesburg

The Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has been on a roll for the last month or so.

After opening up conference play at 0-2, the team has gone undefeated in their last 10 games, and rocketed up to first place in the conference, currently holding a tiebreaker against Southern Miss.

This past weekend, the Cajuns beat Marshall in the best Cajundome atmosphere in recent memory. It was a real throwback affair which featured the return of the Fabulous Cajun Chicken, the Red Dot Club, and an old opponent in Marshall, whom the Cajuns had most recently beaten back in 1977.

With a reported attendance of 5,351, the Dome was lit up as the Cajuns sailed to a 77-67 victory over the Thundering Herd.

But now that the previous "biggest game of the season" is over and done with, it's time for the next "biggest game of the season". The Cajuns travel to Hattiesburg on Thursday to face the other team that sits at 10-2 in conference play, Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles are getting the edge at home, but there isn't a Cajuns fan breathing that doesn't believe the Vermilion and White have a good shot at this one.

Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan Brown, who's averaging 20 points per game, and breakout point-man Themus Fulks have Cajun Nation confident in a road win, and sole possession of the top spot in the Sun Belt.

Catch all the action on Thursday night on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. Pregame starts at 7.

