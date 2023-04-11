Zion Williamson has Finally Spoken Out About his Injury (Video)

The 2022-2023 NBA season for the New Orleans Pelicans has been a roller coaster, to say the least. The Pelicans came into the season with a lot of expectations from the media and the fans. At one point the team was the number one seed in the Western Conference and then injuries happened. Star forward Zion Williamson has been out since January 2nd. Well, today he has finally spoken out about his injury.

Williamson has been out with a hamstring. This injury has been known to keep NBA players out for a period of time. Williamson stated that everything physically is fine; however, mentally he is not confident to do certain maneuvers on the hamstring due to his setback in February.

Williamson understands he will receive and is receiving criticism; however, he doesn't want his mental block to affect the team. He feels that if he can't be Zion then he will only hurt the team which is why he will not play in the play-in game; however, round 1 of the playoffs isn't off-limits.

Many fans may be upset at this; however, for a player if mentally you aren't there then it will not work. I applaud Williamson for understanding his body and knowing his limits. Look I want Williamson out there too but we've seen this before with players like James Harden and Chris Paul. Hamstring injuries can be a meticulous injury that will take time to heal. I am not ready to give up on Zion Williamson and you shouldn't be either because when he comes back he will show the league why he is a generational talent.