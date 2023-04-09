You Won’t Believe Who is Louisiana’s Most Googled Fighter

The UFC is still a relatively new sport in the lexicon of sports. However the popularity of said sport has continuously grown since its inception. Here in Louisiana, we love some UFC and we have sent numerous fighters to the organization. Throughout its history, the UFC has had some incredible fighters from Jon Jones to Georges St-Pierre to Chuck "The Iceman" Liddell to even Conor McGregor. However when it comes to Louisiana according to MiddleEasy.com Dustin Poirier is the most googled fighter.

According to the data of middleeasy.com Poirier is not only the most googled fighter in his weight class but he is also the most googled pound-for-pound fighter and the most googled male fighter. So many are excited to see what Dustin Poirier will do next with his UFC career. However, this next push for the championship may be his last push as he is 34 years old.

Miesha Tate is the most googled fighter when it comes to the ladies in Louisiana. However, the most googled pound-for-pound women's fighter in Louisiana is Rose "Thug" Namajunas. Both are incredible fighters, but I would've guessed that Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women's fighting would've been the most googled fighter.

As the UFC continues to grow I'll be very interested to see if anyone dethrones Dustin Poirier as Louisiana's favorite fighter.