Wild Weekend Picks Week 4

Welcome back to another edition of Wild Weekend Picks. Last week the guys and I were off. We are looking for a major rebound with this weekend's picks.

(Now because I got the article up on Saturday Scott's picks were for college football so we won't hold this week's picks against Scott. However, we will show you what he picked so we have a record.)

Let's get down to business.

Blaise's Picks

This week Blaise is headed to the NFL. His first pick is Saints -5 in the Seahawks versus Saints matchup. Pick number 2 is Jaguars versus Texans Under. He is going with the under in that game. And finally, pick number 3 Chargers -2 in the Chargers versus Browns.

Nasty Nick's Picks

This week Nasty Nick is going with Falcons +10 versus the Buccaneers. Pick number 2: Taysom Hill Touchdown +150. And his nasty lock of the week is the Bengals versus Ravens over 47.5.

Lynden's Picks

This week I need to bounce back badly. So to start off we're going with Lions +3.5 versus the Patriots. Pick number 2 will be the Under 43 in Titans versus Commanders. And my final pick is Jets +3.5 in Jets versus Dolphins.

Scott's Picks

Rutgers +3, Kansas +7, North Carolina +4