The Cajuns showed up to play today. But the weather in Coral Gables had other plans.

Get our free mobile app

A storm cell moving over Miami forced an at-the-time indefinite delay to start time. But finally, after over 2 hours, it was time for baseball.

The Cajuns got off to a hot start in the second, taking an early 3 run lead.

They never looked back.

The story of this game will be the stellar hitting from the Cajuns' lineup, but there were plays made all over the field on defense, including this beautiful 7-3 double play from Conor Higgs, who put his rocket arm on display.

And then came the barrage of runs from the Water Hose Boys. Debo got things started, and the Cajuns kept pouring them on.

Julian Brock, who celebrated his 22nd birthday today, put together an incredible performance, logging 3 runs and 3 RBI's on, you guessed it, 3 hits.

The Cajuns were playing with house money, as color commentator Anthony Babineaux would say, and things were looking good.

Then, in the 7th, they started looking silly.

First it was Rocco.

Then Higgy.

And the combined magic of that 7th inning gave the boys a ridiculous, football-game-type lead.

The 8th got a little scary when a pair of homers and some poor pitching from the Louisiana bullpen allowed 5 runs, but David Christie staunched the bleeding and the Cajuns came away victorious.

The Vermilion and White live to fight another day. They'll take on the loser of Miami-Texas tomorrow. We'll have all the action on our sister station, 96.5 KPEL.

Don't miss it. Anything can happen.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.