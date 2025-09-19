LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Three, and we've got some great games lined up under those Friday Night Lights.

Defending state champs Vermilion Catholic are looking for their first win of the season after a shocking loss to Breaux Bridge in Week Two. They're taking on Loreauville tonight (listen live here). We've also got Teurlings Catholic in action against Notre Dame (listen live here).

Lafayette's Mighty Lions are on the road to Mamou tonight while the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams are going to test their mettle against an always tough St. Thomas More squad. Plus, Southside High's Sharks are hosting Madison Prep's Chargers and Carencro's Bears are in action against the Zachary High Broncos.

Other games you can tune into tonight include Cecilia's Bulldogs hosting Central Catholic of Baton Rouge (listen live here) while the Ascension Episcoal Blue Gators host the Abbeville Wildcats (listen live here).

Before too long, we'll be in district play, where the stakes are higher than ever. Will the Vermilion Catholic Eagles bounce back and make another state championship run? Is Acadiana High going to be the dominant district force they've been for years? Is it Erath High's year to make a deeper run than ever before? It's time to find out.

It's Week Three of South Louisiana high school football, the best in the state. The Friday night lights are on, and the teams are taking the field.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.