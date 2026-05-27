(LAFAYETTE, La) - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech is coming back to Lafayette to host a free youth football camp, and it's open to the public. The event takes place at 450 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette, with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. and camp running from 8 to 10 a.m. As a fellow graduate of STM, it's always exciting to see someone from your old school make it to the big leagues and then give back to the community he also calls home.

Who Is Jack Bech?

If you've been following Lafayette football for a while, the Bech name needs no introduction. Jack grew up here and starred at St. Thomas More Catholic High School before signing with LSU, where he played from 2021 to 2022. He later transferred to TCU, where he put together one of the best seasons in Horned Frogs history.

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As a senior in 2024, Bech recorded 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, becoming just the fifth player in TCU history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. His 1,034 yards ranked fourth all-time in the program.

Read More: Jack Bech Named High School All-American

That performance earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors and a trip to the NFL Draft, where the Las Vegas Raiders selected him in the second round with the 58th overall pick in 2025.

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A Rookie Season With More to Come

Bech finished his rookie regular season with 20 receptions for 224 yards over 16 games. The Raiders were in a tough spot offensively last year, but analysts expect him to continue to develop heading into his second season in Las Vegas.

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How to Register

The Jack Bech Youth Football Camp is free and open to kids ages 7 to 13. Registration is available through USA Football here:

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Check-in: 7:30 a.m.

Camp: 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Location: 450 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508