Watch Saints Fan Tell GM Mickey Loomis to “Make a Move” and Fire Coach Dennis Allen

The New Orleans Saints season has been a nightmare, and Monday night it reached a new low.

Leading by 13 points with just over 3 minutes to play, the Saints managed to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to 4-9 on the season.

It was an epic collapse, further cementing head coach Dennis Allen's place on the wrong side of a passionate Saints fanbase.

Dennis Allen Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

#FireDennisAllen has been trending on social media, as Saints fans are looking for accountability falling one of the worst in game collapses in franchise history.

A decision on Allen's future ultimately would be made by owner Gayle Benson, but she wouldn't make the move without plenty of consultation from General Manager Mickey Loomis.

If the Saints do fire Allen, they'll likely do it following the season.

However, that didn't stop one fan from yelling at Loomis on Monday night in Tampa following the Saints meltdown.

Loomis didn't respond to the fan, but he definitely heard him.

If he was to respond, what could he say? The fan isn't wrong.

New Orleans is currently on a bye week before returning for a week 15 matchup against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

