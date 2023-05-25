Watch President Trump Tee Off in LIV Golf Pro-Am

Following LIV golfer Brooks Koepka winning the PGA Championship, LIV Golf is playing a tournament hosted by President Trump in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

President Trump a noted golf enthusiast, is playing in the tournament’s Pro-Am on Thursday.

DJ Johnson enjoys playing at the different Trump golf courses.

In addition to celebrating his PGA Championship, Brooks has been cheering on the Florida Panthers as they win the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to DJ & Brooks, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson are among those playin in this week's LIV event.

