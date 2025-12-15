LAFAYETTE, La - (KPEL-FM) - If you’ve ever tried to juggle work schedules, family travel, hotel bookings, and Cajundome traffic during graduation weekend, you know how quickly it can turn into a logistical puzzle. This fall, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is making a notable change aimed at simplifying that experience.

UL Lafayette has officially set Fall 2025 Commencement as a single-day event, with ceremonies taking place on Friday, December 19, at the Cajundome. As you may imagine, combining all ceremonies into one day will create some issues regarding traffic, especially in the morning as people will also be heading to work around the same time.

Two Ceremonies, One Day

The new format breaks down like this:

9:00 a.m. Ceremony to include graduates from:

College of the Arts

B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

College of Engineering

College of Nursing & Health Sciences

UL Fall 2025 Commencement Speaker - Early Ceremony

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, a UL Lafayette alumna, will deliver the commencement address.

2:00 p.m. Ceremony to include graduates from:

College of Education & Human Development

College of Liberal Arts

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

University College

UL Fall 2025 Commencement Speaker - Late Ceremony

The afternoon ceremony will feature a commencement address from Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market president and private client group manager at First Horizon Bank — also a UL Lafayette alumnus.

All graduates will still receive the full commencement experience, including degree conferral and the traditional walk across the stage.

What Attendees Should Know Before Heading to the Cajundome

If you’re planning to attend, there are a few logistical notes worth flagging early:

Parking: Guests should park at Cajun Field

Clear Bag Policy: The university’s clear bag policy will be enforced

One clear bag (such as a one-gallon storage bag) or a small clear purse/clutch is allowed

Inspections: University Police will inspect bags and purses

How to Watch UL Fall Commencement - Livestream Options:

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed via the Cajundome website

Individual ceremonies will also stream on the university’s main Facebook page

For families spread across Acadiana or across the country, the livestream option will be very handy

Sharing the Moment on Social Media

Graduates and families are encouraged to share photos and messages on social media using the hashtag #RaginGrads. The university will also feature content through the #RaginGrads photo wall, accessible via UL Lafayette’s Commencement website.

Congratulations to all the graduates of 2025. May your hard work and perseverance pay off in the years to come.