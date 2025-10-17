(LAFAYETTE, La.) - There’s no mistaking when it’s Homecoming week in Cajun Country. Lafayette is glowing red and white from top to bottom. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association once asked the area to participate in the Paint the Town Red competition, and local businesses answered the call in a big way. From storefronts wrapped in Ragin’ Cajun pride to lobbies filled with creative displays, Acadiana businesses transformed their spaces into celebrations of school spirit.

What is Paint The Town Red?

Each year, Paint the Town Red serves as more than just a friendly contest. It’s a reminder of how deeply UL Lafayette pride runs through the heart of this community. Offices, restaurants, and shops across the area spent the week decking out their spaces to show love for the Cajuns, and the results were nothing short of incredible.

Paint the Town Red 2025 Winners - Business Category

This year’s Business Exterior winners included SLEMCO, taking home first place honors, followed by Lafayette Consolidated Government in second. Welborn Hargett, Injury Attorneys made an impressive debut to earn the title of Best Newcomer. Inside, the Business Interior division saw Gardenview Assisted Living Lafayette win first place, Neuner Pate take second, and SLEMCO earn an additional award as Best Newcomer.

Hospice of Acadiana was recognized as Most Spirited, while Brown & Brown Insurance received the Chair’s Choice Award for their creativity and enthusiasm.

