(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Another semester is coming to an end, and The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is getting ready for commencement ceremonies to celebrate the end of, or maybe just one part of, their academic journey.

The Cajundome and Convention Center will once again host the events with plenty of traffic and parking to contend with over the weekend. Having been to multiple graduation ceremonies at the Cajundome over the years, it can be hard to navigate with the schedules which used to be back-to back, making for a 'complicated situation' for parking.

One nice change to the event has individual colleges hosting their own events to pass out degrees and diplomas in a more personal setting. Gone are the days of multiple colleges crowding in at the same time to celebrate.

Here's a look at the most recent video highlighting the graduates from Fall of 2024:

UL Lafayette Graduation Schedule for Spring 2025

Ceremonies start on Thursday, May 15, with the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony at the Cajundome Convention Center. Specific times haven't been announced as of yet.

Graduations will continue on Friday, May 16, starting with the College of Engineering and the College of the Arts, both at 9:00 AM in the Cajundome. Then at 1:00 PM, the College of Liberal Arts will also assemble in the Cajundome, while the University College holds its ceremony next door at the Cajundome Convention Center.

On Saturday, May 17, the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences and the College of Education & Human Development will have their ceremonies at 9:00 AM. In the afternoon, the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration and the LHC Group · Myers School of Nursing will celebrate their graduates at 1:00 PM.

Friends and family members will fill the stands and celebrate this life achievement with the graduates. And you may even see some messages from graduates on their graduate caps (which also makes it easier to find them in the crowds). For updates, parking info, and visitor resources, visit the university's commencement website.