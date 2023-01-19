The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a five game win streak, the most recent two of which were on the road.

Their most recent victory against the South Alabama Jaguars was an electric contest, and the celebration in the locker room was just as fun.

But you'll probably notice at the end of that video, Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin drops and bangs out a quick 10 push-ups like it's nothing.

Get our free mobile app

In his pregame interview before the Cajuns' game against the Arkansas State, Jay Walker asked Coach Marlin about why he did the exercise, and Marlin's answer proves just how committed the coach is to his brand of discipline.

Coach explained that the team has a rule that if anyone uses profanity on the court, they either have to run an up-and-down or bang out 10 push-ups. After the game, he heard Cajuns guard Jalen Dalcourt use some language and requested him to start some pushups.

After 3 reps, Dalcourt stood and asked why Coach Marlin wasn't doing push-ups after the coach evidently used some language in one of the team's huddles.

So Marlin dropped and started pushing.

Personally, I always love to see stuff like that. Coaches who are willing to take the same punishments they dole out always earn the respect of their players, and that makes sense considering how well the Cajuns have been playing.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History Since the Hornets came to New Orleans in 2002, nine different players earned All-Star status while with the team, with a total of 18 selections overall for the Pelicans franchise.