(103.3 The Goat) - The NFL season is over, and the UFL has just begun. The UFL has definitely had an impact in sports, stirring changes in how the game is played that has migrated to the NFL including how kick-offs are conducted to help improve player safety.

There's plenty to like about some of the innovations in the UFL, and one of the most practical developments which hopefully will make it to the NFL is the new ball-spotting technology implemented a few years ago when the USFL was still in existence during the 2022-2023 season.

Get our free mobile app

According to NBC Sports,TrU Line Technology's system for measuring first downs can replace the usual chains and first down markers on the sideline. Instead, six 4K cameras, strategically placed around the stadium, determine if the ball has reached the line to gain. You can see an example of how the technology works in the video below:

Will Ball Spotting Cameras Ever Be in the NFL?

In an interview with Dean Blandino, head of officiating for the UFL he believes "it's been really reliable and I think that's technology and a process. I know the NFL's looking at [it] and yeah, I think it's good for the game."

One of the main issues is with the embracing of technology by NFL officials. It's been such a routine to bring the chains in for an official measurement that it would take some time for officials to adapt to the new measurement technology.

That being said, the NFL has managed to transform itself over the decades, implementing new rules to help protect the players and make the game as efficient as possible. From concussion protocols to outlawing tackles that have a higher than normal probability of injuries including horse tackles to roughing the passer tackles/hits, and now implementing the new kickoff procedures, it's only a matter of time before this new technology makes its way into the NFL.