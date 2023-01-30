Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Responded to the Cincinnati Mayor (Video)

The Kansas City Chiefs all week leading up to the AFC Championship game faced doubt from all angles. They even received hate from the Cincinnati Mayor who stated:

"Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow... who's 3-0 against Mahomes has been asked by officials to take a paternity test... to confirm whether or not he's his father,"

Well after the Chiefs won 23-20 against the Bengals the Chiefs had a lot to say including Travis Kelce who responded, and called out the Cincinnati Mayor perfectly.

Kelce took a page out of the Rock's book calling the Mayor a jabroni. It was the perfect response. Mahomes also had some words for the Bengals who called Arrowhead stadium Burrowhead.

Mahomes and the Chiefs deserve all the credit in the world. For them to win with him basically on one leg was phenomenal. Now they have to rest up, so they can get ready for the Super Bowl against the Eagles.