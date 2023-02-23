Trail Blazers Damian Lillard Raps on Plane for Teammates During 7 Hour Snow Storm (Video)
In this world there are many annoying things; however, one of the most annoying things is plane delays. During plane delays, there's nothing you can do about it. Well, the Trail Blazers found a way to pass the time. Point Guard Damian Lillard rapped for his team and filmed it for the fans.
What a fantastic way to pass the time during a delay. Lillard can actually rap unlike other NBA superstars and social media had their thoughts. However, all the comments on the rapping weren't positive.
In my opinion, I think Damian Lillard did an incredible job. This type of rapping is something from a different era. And in an era when rappers aren't concerned with lyrics, it's nice to see someone who does.
