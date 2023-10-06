Top 5 LSU Wide Receivers of All Time

BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - LSU over the years has been known across the football world as DBU(defensive back university) even though this season they have been horrible at that position. But one could argue that LSU should also be known as wide receiver university(WRU) when you look at the storied history of all their wide receivers.

In honor of that storied history, we ran polls across social media to get the answer to the question of who's LSU's best wide receiver of all time. Here are the top five LSU wide receivers of all time.

5. Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is coming in at number five. For his career with LSU Landry accumulated 1,809 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He was paired with another LSU standout Odell Beckham Jr. who didn't make this list. In college when you think of these two, Landry was the more reliable receiver. Beckham may have had more natural gifts but Landry was dependable and when you needed a touchdown you knew to go to Landry. This is why Landry ended with more touchdowns for his career with LSU than Beckham. Also, the fact that both had to have Zach Mettenberger as their quarterback shows really how good they were because the Mettsiah wasn't the best.

4. Justin Jefferson

At number four we have the NFL's best wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. When you think of that championship with Joe Burrow, you have to think of Jefferson getting into the endzone and finishing with the griddy dance. He was also paired with an amazing receiver in Ja'Marr Chase who didn't make the list. Chase finished with 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns, whereas Jefferson finished with 2,415 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. He was the better of the two and was never scared to go across the middle to catch a pass from Burrow. He was also the better route runner of the two and one of the best route runners in LSU history.

3. Brandon LaFell

At number three we have Houston, Texas' own Brandon LaFell. If you were an LSU fan in the early 2000's you remember LaFell. He was a part of the LSU championship team in 2007. His quarterback was Matt Flynn. LaFell finished with 2,517 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. He was the prototype when it came to being a possession wide receiver. The thing about LaFell was that he could also make the big play. He was so good during his time at LSU.

2. Dwayne Bowe

Dwayne Bowe takes the number two spot. Bowe won a championship with the Tigers in 2003 under Nick Saban. Bowe was dominant for that team and during his time at LSU. Bowe was an extremely physical wide receiver that made big play after big play. Bowe finished his time at LSU with 2,403 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

1. Josh Reed

And finally, at number one we have Josh Reed. Reed isn't just the best wide receiver for LSU, but he is also one of the best wide receivers in SEC history. Before DeVonta Smith, Reed had the single-season yards record at 1740, and he comes in at number seven for all-time yards. Reed finished with 3001 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He played from 1999-2001.