Tommy White Sends The Tigers to the National Championship With Walk-Off Home Run

The Tigers and the Deacons met for the third time this CWS with each time taking a game. The third and final meeting between these two teams had everything on the line as the winner would advance to face Florida in the championship series. The game also featured the game's best pitchers with Wake’s Lowder and LSU’s Skenes. With the stage set for this winner-take-all game, let’s take a look at how the game went.

The game went exactly as advertised with the game’s top pitchers on the mound. Skenes and Lowder kept the game scoreless through seven innings and neither pitcher allowed many runners to get into scoring position. Wake Forest had an opportunity with runners at first and third with one out but Morgan made a stellar defensive play to keep Wake off the board.

Skenes and Lowder both made their exits after the eighth without giving up a run. We headed into the bottom of the ninth in a scoreless tie. The Tigers went three up and three down to send this game into extra innings.

It was Tommy White who came through when it mattered most in the bottom of the 11th inning with a two-run blast to send the Tigers to the Championship series.

The Tigers will face Florida in a rematch of the 2017 national title game. The first game of the three game series will begin on Saturday.

