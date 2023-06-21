LSU Takes Down Wake Forest to Force a Winner Take All Game Tomorrow

The Tigers faced their second straight elimination game in as many nights as LSU and Wake Forest went head-to-head for the second time in this CWS. Wake was able to take down the Tigers in a 3-2 ball game on Monday night. After an impressive win against Tennessee last night the Tigers needed to win tonight to face a winner take all on Thursday. With the stage set, let's take a look at how the game went down.

With the Tigers low on arms, they needed more bullpen magic. That wasn’t the case in the second inning as Wake Forest loaded the bases with zero outs. A single would up the middle would bring two runs home and LSU found themselves down 2-0. Tiger Freshman Herring would enter the game and keep Wake off the board heading into the 7th.

It wouldn’t take long for the Tigers to heat up offensively as they responded in their half of the second with a two-out RBI double from Brayden Jobert to make it a 2-1 game. The Tigers kept the bats hot in the third as they loaded bases, allowing Crews to score on a wild pitch. The game was tied, but it wouldn’t last for long as Beloso comes through with a three-run blast to put the Tigers up 5-2. The Tigers maintained the three-run lead going into the 9th.

That was all the Tigers needed as they force a winner take all game tomorrow night. The winner will advance to the CWS championship series. The Tigers will get some much-needed backup as Paul Skenes will return to the mound.

