Thomas Morstead Reacts to ‘Butt Punt’ by Sharing Hilarious Photo on Social Media

Week 3 of the NFL season was full of highlights, but the most viral one involved the strangest (and funniest) safety you'll ever see. The "butt punt".

Current Miami Dolphins punter and former New Orleans Saints fan favorite Thomas Morstead was punting from the back of his own end zone in the 4th quarter of a hard fought game against the Buffalo Bills.

Get our free mobile app

Little did he know the most viral play since his onside kick in Super Bowl 44 was about to unfold.

Ouch.

As you can see, Morstead punted the ball directly into the butt of teammate Trent Sherfield.

Fortunately for Morstead, the Dolphins held on to beat the Bills 21-19 and improve to 3-0 on the young season.

Thomas Morstead Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images loading...

With a victory in hand, Morstead, Sherfield, and the Dolphins are able to laugh about the play.

When life gives you a 'butt punt', have fun with it.

It's good to see all three are in good spirts with the help of therapy.

No word yet on how sore Sherfield's butt was following the game, but with a victory in hand, he probably told Thomas he's not that much of a pain in the butt.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.