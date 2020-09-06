Video Shows How the Saints’ Logo is Painted on the Turf

The Fleur de Lis, is arguably one of the more artistic logos in all of football. It is very elegant in the way its shape stands out on the gold of a New Orleans Saints player's helmet. It is equally as inspiring as when you see it displayed at midfield during an NFL contest.

I am not artistically inclined. Sometimes my ability to write legibly is called into question. You can only imagine my frustration as a child attempting to draw the insignia of my favorite team. Most of my attempts looked more like off-centered stalks of corn with a serious ED issue.

Xavier Coiffic via Unsplash.com Xavier Coiffic via Unsplash.com loading...

So, I guess what I am saying is this, if you can draw a Fleur de Lis and have it look like the ones that are on Saints gear, you have my respect. But if you've ever wondered what it takes to get that great big Saints logo on the 50-yard line at the Caesars Superdome, well thanks to the magic of Twitter, you can see for yourself.

Granted, those guys have a pattern to go by but to be able to lay in those colors using those spray guns? I am impressed. Guys, it looks great and I am getting excited to see NFL players trample all over it during the course of the next few months.