The Tigers Defeat Tennessee to Advance to the CWS Semi-Finals

The Tigers came into the night in a win-or-go-home scenario as they faced Tennessee for the fifth time this season and the second time this CWS. The Tigers defeated the Volunteers 6-3 on Saturday but they need to do it again to secure their spot in the semi-finals. The Volunteers eliminated Stanford to keep their season alive and looked to neutralize the Tigers with Drew Beam on the mound. The stage was set for this pivotal elimination game. Let’s look at how it all went down.

The Tigers came out firing on offense as a couple of hits would have the Tigers at first and third with one out. Cade Beloso delivered with an RBI single to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. The Tigers were able to maintain that lead with the help of Ackenhausen and Cooper on the mound who held the Vols scoreless through seven.

The Tigers were able to get something going in the sixth as Dugas laid down a bunt that would turn into a throwing error which allowed Morgan to score to make the game 2-0. The Vols continued to make crucial mistakes as they loaded the bases in the 8th with two outs. A wild pitch allowed Morgan to score a second time as the Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 going into the bottom of the 8th.

The Tigers headed into the top of the 9th with a 3-0 lead, but that wouldn’t last long. Dylan Crews decided to put some distance between the Tigers and the Vols with a two-run blast. Just like that, the Tigers were up 5-0 in the 9th.

That was all the Tigers needed to avoid elimination as they move on to the semis with a rematch set against Wake Forest. LSU and Forest will square off for the second time this CWS tomorrow. The Tigers will need to defeat Wake twice if they want to advance to the championship series but they will have m help as Paul Skenes will be ready to go tomorrow night.

