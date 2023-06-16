LSU Fans are Dominating this Annual Omaha Challenge

The College World Series gets underway in Omaha Nebraska today with eight teams set to battle out for the national championship. While the competition on the field is stacked, the most competitive game might be taking place off the field. The annual jello shot challenge at Rocco’s bar pits the eight fan bases against each other for a week to see who can drink the most jello shots.

At $5 a shot, this is certainly not a challenge for those light in the wallet but fans are encouraged to contribute any way they can. We all know when it comes to drinking games, folks from Louisiana don’t mess around. LSU fans got off to an early start as they came out of the gates firing.

With the challenge beginning last night, Tiger fans grabbed the lead early and haven’t looked back since. They were projected as the heavy favorites in this challenge but I don’t think any could have predicted they would put numbers like this in the first two days.

The Tigers currently hold more than a 100-shot lead over the field but there is still plenty of time left to go in this challenge and Wake Forest and TCU have come to play. No exaggeration when I say this might be the best competition to take place in Omaho this week, hold strong Tiger Fans!

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints