The Seven Most Iconic Dance Floors in Lafayette [PHOTOS]

For many years, the Lafayette nightlife was ALL about dancing. Yes, people would actually go out and dance nonstop and many would walk away from the dance floor at the end of the night drenched in their own sweat.

So, while discussing with colleagues how energized the nightlife was once in Lafayette, we got on the subject of dance floors in Lafayette. We started to talk about various venues and the energy on each of the dance floors and I came up with the idea to highlight the most iconic dance floors in Lafayette.

The majority of the dance floors I will note here are no longer occupied, while others may still from time-to-time host parties

Some of these dance floors you may remember, while others may be news to you, but I will address each of the most iconic dance floors from "back in the day."