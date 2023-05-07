The Rain Couldn’t Stop the Cajuns From Sweeping ULM in Dominant Fashion

It was game three of the in-state rivalry between the Cajuns of Louisiana and the Warhawks of ULM. The Cajuns came into the game winning the first two matchups of this series by a comfortable margin. The Cajuns came in with a 31-17 record but needed a sweep to help keep them in a very tight Sun Belt race that had a huge log jam coming into the weekend. ULM came into the game with a 16-31 record and at the bottom of the SBC standings. The Cajuns looked for a crucial sweep over ULM, let’s see how the game went down.

Justin Robinson would get the start on the mound for ULM as he would go for three complete innings. Robinson recorded 3 strikeouts, 4 walks, 6 hits, and 6 earned runs.

Jake Hammond was the guy on the mound for the Cajuns as he would pitch for 3 complete innings. Hammond would record 3 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit, and 0 runs allowed.

The Cajuns heated the bats early and often as they struck with a big 1st inning. Marusak and Higgs kicked the party off with a couple of infield singles and back-to-back doubles from Roccaforte and Taylor to help make it a 4-0 game in the first inning. The Cajuns were just getting started as Max Marusak added a moon shot in the 2nd to make it a 5-0 Cajun lead.

After an hour and thirty-minute lightning delay, the Cajuns came out swinging the 5th. With RBIs coming from John Taylor, Will Veillon, and Kyle Debarge allowed four more runs to cross the plate. The Cajuns took a 10-0 lead going into the bottom of the 5th inning. The Cajuns entered the bottom of the 7th with a 10-0 lead before the game entered its second weather delay. The game was officially called since it went past five innings. This one officially went down as a win for the Cajuns.

The Cajuns improve 32-17 on the year with a 14-10 conference record. ULM drops to 16-32 on the year and 5-18 in conference play. The Cajuns will be back in action once more on Tuesday as they take Louisiana Tech.

