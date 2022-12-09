Fans React to Scary Health News about Louisiana Alum Max Mitchell

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell has been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season when he's been able to play.

Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it didn't take Mitchell long to cement himself as the starting right tackle in New York.

Unfortunately, Mitchell's season is over after he was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list after doctors discovered blood clots in both his calf and lung.

If left untreated, blood clots can be fatal.

"It should not affect his career long term," Max's father John told ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Of course, we're taking a big, great deep breath with all of this, but his future is promising."

According to John, it's a hereditary blood-clotting condition called factor V Leiden.

The good news is Mitchell is on medication, is expected to make a full recovery, and the condition isn't life or career threatening.

Jets fans were curious as to what illness led to Mitchell being placed on the NFI list. Once the news dropped, plenty took to social media to share their thoughts.

We echo these sentiments. Get well soon Max.

Mitchell played four seasons for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, appearing in every game as a freshman, and starting every game as a sophomore, junior and senior.

A first-team All-Sun Belt selection, Mitchell earned third-team All-American honors as a senior.

