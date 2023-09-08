The New Orleans Saints Released a Special Hype Video with Cash Money Legend Juvenile

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 7-10 season in 2022-2023. The team had lost their longtime head coach Sean Payton, they had a ton of injuries, and Dennis Allen the new coach didn't have the team's respect or at least that's how it seemed.

Going into the 2023-2024 season the vibe around the team is entirely different. Dennis Allen seems tougher, the Saints have a new quarterback in Derek Carr, and multiple injured players are healthy. Many feel the Saints can win their division and make a legit run for the Super Bowl. Well, the Saints teamed up with New Orleans Legend Juvenile to get fans ready for the season with a brand new hype video.

That video made me want to run through a wall for the Saints. I loved that the Saints social team teamed up Juvenile with Deuce McAllister and Steve Gleason. The fact that those three went through the Saints' history up until now was just perfect. They captivated the past, and the present. With that video the Who Dat Nation should be beyond ready for the Saints' first game.

Photo Credit: Twitter(X)/ New Orleans Saints

Social Media Reacts To The Saints Hype Video

The Saints will finally take the field this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 p.m. Hopefully, the Saints start the season off the right way with a win to go into Carolina 1-0.