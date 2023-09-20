The New Orleans Saints Debate What Is The Best Beyonce Song

The New Orleans Saints have started the season 2-0. In honor of the Beyonce concert coming to New Orleans on September 27th, the Saints decided to debate what is the best Beyonce song.

We heard some good answers from guys like Demario Davis who chose Irreplaceable. Also heard from Jamaal Williams who chose Single Ladies. Those two answers were said a lot by multiple players. But c'mon Saints where is the Beyonce ft. Lil Wayne choice? Now I know it's a Destiny's Child song with Solider but for no Saints player to choose that song left me heartbroken.

It's good to see the team having fun with each other. This could snowball into a great season for the Saints. With better offensive line play this team can go very far.