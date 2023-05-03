The Cajuns Blow it Open Late to Earn Their 40th Win of The Season

The Ragin Cajuns were looking to wrap up another outstanding softball season as they took on the Lady Texters of Louisiana Tech for the final midweek matchup of the regular season. The Cajuns came into the contest with a 39-17 record and 19-2 in conference play while the Lady Techsters came in with a 31-20 record and 12-9 in conference play. The Cajuns looked to claim their 40th win of the year.

The Lady Techsters would send Allie Floyd to the circle as she went for 2 innings. She recorded 1 strikeout, 0 walks, 3 hits, and 2 earned runs. She would get pulled in the third after the Cajuns scored twice in the inning.

For the Cajuns, it was Sam Landry in the circle as the Sophomore went for 4 1/3 innings. She recorded 4 strikeouts, 3 walks, 2 hits, and 1 unearned run.

The two pitchers worked their magic for the first 2 innings as the game was scoreless and neither team had much going offensively. That would all change in the top of the third inning as Vick Valdez would single and come around to score with an RBI triple from Madie Hayden. Hayden would cross home plate thanks to an RBI single from Mihyia Davis giving the Cajuns a 2-0 lead in the third.

Landry was absolutely dominant through three innings as but would allow a base runner in the fourth. Kate Cooper would cross home plate as the ball went past Valdez to make it a 2-1 ball game in the 4th. The momentum would be short-lived for Tech as Kandra Lamb came into the game in the 5th and was in control for the remainder of the game.

The Cajuns were looking for a little insurance in the top of the 7th as three straight singles from Heath, Campbell, and Valdez would give the Cajuns a bases-loaded situation with one out. Madie Hayden came though once again she recorded a 2 RBI double to make it a 4-1 game in the 7th. The Cajuns began to blow this one open with RBI hits from Davis and Piskos to make it a 7-1 ball game. Allred gets in on the action adding an RBI single herself to make it 8-1.

That is all the Cajuns would need to get the victory. The Lady Techsters fall to 31-21 on the season and the Cajuns improve to 40-17. Allie Loyd gets the loss for Tech and Sam Landry gets the Win for Louisiana. The Cajuns return home tomorrow to take on ULM in game one of the final three-game series of the regular season.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.