Tennessee Fan Raps Before Alabama and Tennessee Matchup, It’s Terrible [WATCH]

This is so bad.

A Tennessee fan is hyped for the game this weekend when his team takes on Alabama.

He is so ready for the game that he wrote his own rap song, and it is bad! Very bad.

Tennessee looked very impressive last week against LSU, while Alabama struggled in their victory over Texas A&M.

The two teams will collide this Saturday at 2:30 pm on CBS and it is certainly the marquee game of the week. Let's just hope that this guy's rap skills aren't on display this weekend.

I encourage you to turn it up and enjoy it, after all, it's that bad. And no, I do not see a Grammy landing on this guy's entertainment center anytime soon.

If this guy reminds you of anyone, you may be thinking of this Alabama fan who went viral while at a game in Baton Rouge.

No, it's not him, but you can see the resemblance. Right?

 

