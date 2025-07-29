(103.3 The Goat) - Every week in sports delivers its fair share of incredible moments, and some are captured by the talented photographers covering these events. From awe-inspiring underwater shots at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore to a double rainbow in the background of Fenway Park, this week's gallery is filled with photos that capture the athleticism as well as the settings for these athletic events.

The photo journey begins beneath the surface, where a robotic camera lens provides a unique look at a Team Germany swimmer powering through the water during the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats. At the same event, Team USA’s synchronized swimmers were captured showing off their grace and precision in stunning detail during the Team Technical Final. Speaking of synchronized swimming, one memory that really stuck in my head over the years was the SNL parody featuring Martin Short and Harry Shearer.

Back in the United States, a photographer captured a magical moment in Boston as a double rainbow appeared over Fenway Park during a game featuring the Red Sox and Dodgers. I've taken a few 'double-rainbow' photos in my day, but nothing quite captures the moment like a professional photographer with the proper tools.

Halfway around the world in Melbourne, Australia, Hugo Keenan of the British & Irish Lions made headlines and highlight reels with a try during the heated second test against the Wallabies. There's something to be said for a game without pads that makes this game something special.

And in Seattle, the WNBA team Seattle Storm teammates circle together in a pre-game huddle, with a photograph that only a keen-eyed photographer could capture.

This collection of images doesn’t just document sports, it elevates it to art. Take a closer look at the moments that made this week unforgettable, thanks to the hard working photographers with Getty Images.