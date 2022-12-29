Soccer Legend Pelé Passed Away at Age 82

With the World Cup having ended recently the Western world has been enveloped in the world of Soccer more than usual. Well, the world of soccer/futbol just lost a legend. 3x World Cup winner, 6x Brazilian League champion, 2x Intercontinental Cup winner, 1x Nasl Soccer Bowl winner, 2x Copa Libertadores winner, and 6x Top Goal Scorer Pelé passed away at age 82 Thursday afternoon.

Pelé was the originator. When you think of the best soccer players ever such as: Messi Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar, Zidane, Ronaldinho, Maradona, and Benzema you can't forget Pelé. He was the originator. He showed the world how to play soccer beautifully and with so much joy. Without him, we don't get any of the names stated earlier.

Rest in peace to one of the best to ever do it. He is playing soccer with Maradona in the sky.