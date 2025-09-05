(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Fans of Smalls Sliders here in Lafayette won't have to wait much longer to enjoy those mini sandwiches as the new location is about to open. The latest Can was dropped earlier this year, and the grand opening is now set for Monday, September 9th at 10:00am.

Where's the New Smalls Sliders in Lafayette

Conveniently located near Cajun Field at 803 Bertrand Dr, near the intersection of Bertrand and Congress, there's no doubt that traffic will indeed be picking up at an already busy intersection.

To kick off the celebration, the first 100 guests in line will receive a free pair of the brand’s signature Smorange slides.

The event will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special check presentation honoring this Can’s Smalls Town Hero, Caroline Merryman, owner of Caroline’s Cookies.

Merryman has become a Lafayette favorite not only for her sweet creations but also for her commitment to giving back. Caroline’s Cookies donates a portion of its proceeds to Healing House, a nonprofit organization that supports grieving children and their caregivers. In conjunction with the Smalls Sliders opening, Caroline’s Cookies will launch a limited-edition Smalls cookie, with proceeds from sales on September 6–7 benefiting Healing House.

Dustin Malbrough, owner of MOS Eats Holding LLC, said in a press release

“Bringing our second Can to Lafayette is something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,”

Malbrough also saluted one of Lafayette's young entrepreneurs as part of the grand opening event

“The support from this community has been incredible, and honoring Caroline as our Smalls Town Hero is the perfect way to celebrate. We’re just getting started, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Ochsner University Hospital, Cajun Field and the multitude of apartment complexes nearby will undoubtedly provide a solid customer base to the second location of Smalls. And as it's just down the road from our offices here, we'll probably see you in line as well.