(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Lafayette's food landscape is ever-changing, with restaurants opening and sometimes closing around the city. Smalls Sliders, who currently have a location on Ambassador Caffery in the Ambassador Town Center, are currently developing property near Cajun Field to open their second spot.

New Smalls Sliders Coming to Lafayette

Coincidentally, both Smalls locations will be directly adjacent to a hospital, as well as academic athletic facilities. The existing location sits between Comeaux High School and St. Thomas More. The newest location will be across the intersection of Bertrand and Congress near Cajun Field. No doubt, they should both be receiving plenty of traffic due to their respective locations.

Smalls Sliders is unique in their construction in that they don't have a normal building plan. Instead, after the site is prepared, they have a 'Can Drop' which uses a crane to drop the entire restaurant on the property, after which utilities and all other aspects of building are connected.

At a recent build in Auburn, you can watch the can drop in progress.

Watch Smalls Sliders Can Drop

In related news, Smalls Sliders has requested a variance to a code regarding sign height. In an article in the Advocate, the group requested a sign height of 20 feet, which is 6 feet taller than the existing building regulations. There's no current set date for opening, but we will update as more information becomes available.

Smalls' hours will make it convenient for Cajuns fans to grab a bite before and after football and basketball games. Being close to our office won't bother us either.

