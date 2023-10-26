Schultz &#038; Burton Week 8 SportsChat Pro Pick &#8216;Em Challenge Picks

Schultz & Burton Week 8 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks

Lynden Burton continues to roll along in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.  Now leading Dave Schultz by 8 full games.  Down, but not out, Schultz rolled the dice with some of his picks, hoping to gain some ground.

Check out their picks below.

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Tampa Bay vs Buffalo (-9.5)Tampa Bay Tampa Bay
Patriots vs Dolphins (-9) PatriotsDolphins
Eagles (-7) vs CommandersEaglesEagles
Rams vs Cowboys (-6)CowboysCowboys
Jets (-2.5) vs GiantsJetsJets
Jacksonville (-2.5) vs SteelersJacksonvilleSteelers
Vikings (-1.5) vs Green BayVikingsVikings
Texans (-3.5) vs PanthersTexansTexans
Saints (-1) vs ColtsColtsSaints
Atlanta (-3) vs TitansAtlantaAtlanta
Browns vs Seattle (-4)SeattleSeattle
Chiefs (-7) vs BroncosBroncosChiefs
Ravens (-9.5) vs Cardinals CardinalsRavens
Bengals vs 49ers (-4)BengalsBengals
Bears vs Chargers (-8.5)BearsChargers
Raiders vs Lions (-8)LionsLions
Weekly Record
Season Record46-45-2 (.505)53-38-2 (.582)

