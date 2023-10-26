Schultz & Burton Week 8 SportsChat Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge Picks
Lynden Burton continues to roll along in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge. Now leading Dave Schultz by 8 full games. Down, but not out, Schultz rolled the dice with some of his picks, hoping to gain some ground.
Check out their picks below.
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Tampa Bay vs Buffalo (-9.5)
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|Patriots vs Dolphins (-9)
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|Eagles (-7) vs Commanders
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Rams vs Cowboys (-6)
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Jets (-2.5) vs Giants
|Jets
|Jets
|Jacksonville (-2.5) vs Steelers
|Jacksonville
|Steelers
|Vikings (-1.5) vs Green Bay
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Texans (-3.5) vs Panthers
|Texans
|Texans
|Saints (-1) vs Colts
|Colts
|Saints
|Atlanta (-3) vs Titans
|Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Browns vs Seattle (-4)
|Seattle
|Seattle
|Chiefs (-7) vs Broncos
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Ravens (-9.5) vs Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Ravens
|Bengals vs 49ers (-4)
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bears vs Chargers (-8.5)
|Bears
|Chargers
|Raiders vs Lions (-8)
|Lions
|Lions
|Weekly Record
|Season Record
|46-45-2 (.505)
|53-38-2 (.582)
