Lynden Burton continues to roll along in the SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge. Now leading Dave Schultz by 8 full games. Down, but not out, Schultz rolled the dice with some of his picks, hoping to gain some ground.

Check out their picks below.

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Tampa Bay vs Buffalo (-9.5) Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Patriots vs Dolphins (-9) Patriots Dolphins Eagles (-7) vs Commanders Eagles Eagles Rams vs Cowboys (-6) Cowboys Cowboys Jets (-2.5) vs Giants Jets Jets Jacksonville (-2.5) vs Steelers Jacksonville Steelers Vikings (-1.5) vs Green Bay Vikings Vikings Texans (-3.5) vs Panthers Texans Texans Saints (-1) vs Colts Colts Saints Atlanta (-3) vs Titans Atlanta Atlanta Browns vs Seattle (-4) Seattle Seattle Chiefs (-7) vs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Ravens (-9.5) vs Cardinals Cardinals Ravens Bengals vs 49ers (-4) Bengals Bengals Bears vs Chargers (-8.5) Bears Chargers Raiders vs Lions (-8) Lions Lions Weekly Record Season Record 46-45-2 (.505) 53-38-2 (.582)