Saints vs Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report

Following last Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints returned to Metarie to begin preperations for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Entering week 6, the Saints have been relatively beaten up, with lengthy injury reports week to week.

Star running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat, starting quarterback Jameis Winston, and starting safety Marcus Maye were all unavailable during the loss due to injury.

How many of them are on today's first injury report of the week?

All 5 remain injured, and joined 7 other teammates on the injury list.

Here's a full rundown of Wednesday's practice/injury report.

FP - full participant         LP - limited participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
GCalvin ThrockmortonAnkleDNP
DEPayton TurnerChestDNP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleDNP
SP.J. WilliamsQuadricepDNP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
GAndrus PeatConcussionLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
DECarl GrandersonEyeFP

New Orleans (1-3) hosts Seattle (2-2) this Sunday at noon at the Caesar's Superdome.

Listen to the action on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420 am.

