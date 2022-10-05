Saints vs Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report

Following last Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the New Orleans Saints returned to Metarie to begin preperations for this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Entering week 6, the Saints have been relatively beaten up, with lengthy injury reports week to week.

Star running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat, starting quarterback Jameis Winston, and starting safety Marcus Maye were all unavailable during the loss due to injury.

Alvin Kamara #41 and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images loading...

How many of them are on today's first injury report of the week?

All 5 remain injured, and joined 7 other teammates on the injury list.

Here's a full rundown of Wednesday's practice/injury report.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday G Calvin Throckmorton Ankle DNP DE Payton Turner Chest DNP WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle DNP S P.J. Williams Quadricep DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP S Marcus Maye Rib LP G Andrus Peat Concussion LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP DE Carl Granderson Eye FP

New Orleans (1-3) hosts Seattle (2-2) this Sunday at noon at the Caesar's Superdome.

Listen to the action on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420 am.

