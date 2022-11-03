Saints vs Ravens Thursday Injury Report
Heading into last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints were shorthanded and in desperate need of a win.
What unfolded at the Caesar's Superdome was just what the doctor ordered, as the Saints shutout the Raiders 24-0, putting together their most dominant performance of the season.
Can they ride their best game of the season into next week?
Time will tell, but getting key players back into the lineup can certainly help the cause.
Unfortunately, the team announced today All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he will not return to the field this season.
Outside of Thomas, the Saints appear to be getting a little more healthy at the pass catching position heading into their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens according to the first injury/practice report of the week.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), who has not played since week 4, was back at practice today, as was tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) who missed the last two games.
However, a number of key players missed practice, including Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram.
Here's a full rundown of today's practice/injury report for both the Saints and Ravens.
It's the first time this season the Saints opponent had a longer injury report than them.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Thigh
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Shoulder
|LP
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|LP
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|Foot
|DNP
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|Shoulder/Knee
|DNP
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE
|Calais Campbell
|Rest
|DNP
|LB
|Justin Houston
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Ronnie Stanley
|Rest
|DNP
|CB
|Marlon Humphrey
|Hamstring
|LP
|CB
|Marcus Peters
|Quadricep/Knee
|LP
|LB
|Tyus Bowser
|Achilles
|FP
|LB
|Josh Bynes
|Quadricep
|FP
|LB
|David Ojabo
|Achilles
|FP
New Orleans (3-5) hosts Baltimore (5-3) this Monday night at 7:15.