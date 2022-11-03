Saints vs Ravens Thursday Injury Report

Saints vs Ravens Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Heading into last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints were shorthanded and in desperate need of a win.

What unfolded at the Caesar's Superdome was just what the doctor ordered, as the Saints shutout the Raiders 24-0, putting together their most dominant performance of the season.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
loading...

Can they ride their best game of the season into next week?

Time will tell, but getting key players back into the lineup can certainly help the cause.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the team announced today All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he will not return to the field this season.

Photo by Sean Gardner, Getty Images
loading...

Outside of Thomas, the Saints appear to be getting a little more healthy at the pass catching position heading into their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens according to the first injury/practice report of the week.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), who has not played since week 4, was back at practice today, as was tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) who missed the last two games.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
loading...

However, a number of key players missed practice, including Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram.

Here's a full rundown of today's practice/injury report for both the Saints and Ravens.

It's the first time this season the Saints opponent had a longer injury report than them.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNP
RBMark IngramKneeDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleLP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLP
DTDavid OnyemataThighLP
CErik McCoyShoulderLP
LBChase HansenKneeLP

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryThursday
WRRashod BatemanFootDNP
TEMark AndrewsShoulder/KneeDNP
RBGus EdwardsHamstringDNP
DECalais CampbellRestDNP
LBJustin HoustonRestDNP
TERonnie StanleyRestDNP
CBMarlon HumphreyHamstringLP
CBMarcus PetersQuadricep/KneeLP
LBTyus BowserAchillesFP
LBJosh BynesQuadricepFP
LBDavid OjaboAchillesFP

New Orleans (3-5) hosts Baltimore (5-3) this Monday night at 7:15.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

Filed Under: baltimore ravens, jarvis landry, michael thomas, New Orleans Saints
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT