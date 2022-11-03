Saints vs Ravens Thursday Injury Report

Heading into last Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints were shorthanded and in desperate need of a win.

What unfolded at the Caesar's Superdome was just what the doctor ordered, as the Saints shutout the Raiders 24-0, putting together their most dominant performance of the season.

Alvin Kamara Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Can they ride their best game of the season into next week?

Time will tell, but getting key players back into the lineup can certainly help the cause.

Unfortunately, the team announced today All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he will not return to the field this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

Outside of Thomas, the Saints appear to be getting a little more healthy at the pass catching position heading into their Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens according to the first injury/practice report of the week.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), who has not played since week 4, was back at practice today, as was tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) who missed the last two games.

Jarvis Landry Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

However, a number of key players missed practice, including Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Mark Ingram.

Here's a full rundown of today's practice/injury report for both the Saints and Ravens.

It's the first time this season the Saints opponent had a longer injury report than them.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP TE Adam Trautman Ankle LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP DT David Onyemata Thigh LP C Erik McCoy Shoulder LP LB Chase Hansen Knee LP

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Table inside Article Position Name Injury Thursday WR Rashod Bateman Foot DNP TE Mark Andrews Shoulder/Knee DNP RB Gus Edwards Hamstring DNP DE Calais Campbell Rest DNP LB Justin Houston Rest DNP TE Ronnie Stanley Rest DNP CB Marlon Humphrey Hamstring LP CB Marcus Peters Quadricep/Knee LP LB Tyus Bowser Achilles FP LB Josh Bynes Quadricep FP LB David Ojabo Achilles FP

New Orleans (3-5) hosts Baltimore (5-3) this Monday night at 7:15.

