Saints vs Raiders Final Injury Report, 3 Pro Bowlers are OUT

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, both the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations.

Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them for the Saints, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.

Winning the AFC West was certainly one of them for the Raiders, but they stand at 2-4.

The difference is, the Saints play in the worst division in football, with a win on Sunday and a Falcons loss to the Panthers, would have the same record as every team in the division at the midway point of the season.

In order to fight their way out of pit, the Saints must to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.

Unfortunately, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are all officially OUT for Sunday's showdown.

New Orleans could be thing at tight end as well. TE Adam Trautman returned to practice today on a limited basis and is officially questionable. TE Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, is also questionable.

In total 3 players for the Saints are listed as OUT, while another 5 are questionable.

Here is the complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report of the week.

FP - full participant            LP - limited participant          DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
GAndrus PeatChestLPLPLPQuestionable
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleLPLPFP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLPFP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipFPFPFP
DEPayton TurnerChestFPFPFP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleFPFPFP
TEJuwan JohnsonHamstringLPLPQuestionable
DTDavid OnyemataIllnessDNPQuestionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
SJonathan AbramIllnessDNPLP
WRDavante AdamsIllnessDNPDNP
DETashawn BowerIllnessDNPDNP
LBDivine DeabloBack/AnkleDNPDNP
DEClelin FerrellIllnessDNPLP
LBJayon BrownHamstringLPLP
QBDerek CarrBackLPFP
TEDarren WallerHamstringLPLP
TJermaine EluemunorAnkleLPLP
WRMack HollinsHeelLPLP
RBJosh JacobsFootLPLP
WRHunter RenfrowHipLPFP
WRD.J. TurnerHamstringLPLP

New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.

Listen to the action, along with the entire postgame, on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

