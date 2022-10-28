Coming into the 2022 NFL season, both the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations.

Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them for the Saints, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.

Winning the AFC West was certainly one of them for the Raiders, but they stand at 2-4.

The difference is, the Saints play in the worst division in football, with a win on Sunday and a Falcons loss to the Panthers, would have the same record as every team in the division at the midway point of the season.

In order to fight their way out of pit, the Saints must to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.

Unfortunately, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are all officially OUT for Sunday's showdown.

New Orleans could be thing at tight end as well. TE Adam Trautman returned to practice today on a limited basis and is officially questionable. TE Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, is also questionable.

In total 3 players for the Saints are listed as OUT, while another 5 are questionable.

Here is the complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report of the week.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP DNP Out WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out TE Adam Trautman Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out G Andrus Peat Chest LP LP LP Questionable WR Keith Kirkwood Ankle LP LP FP CB Paulson Adebo Knee LP LP LP Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP LP FP G Calvin Throckmorton Hip FP FP FP DE Payton Turner Chest FP FP FP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle FP FP FP TE Juwan Johnson Hamstring LP LP Questionable DT David Onyemata Illness DNP Questionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday S Jonathan Abram Illness DNP LP WR Davante Adams Illness DNP DNP DE Tashawn Bower Illness DNP DNP LB Divine Deablo Back/Ankle DNP DNP DE Clelin Ferrell Illness DNP LP LB Jayon Brown Hamstring LP LP QB Derek Carr Back LP FP TE Darren Waller Hamstring LP LP T Jermaine Eluemunor Ankle LP LP WR Mack Hollins Heel LP LP RB Josh Jacobs Foot LP LP WR Hunter Renfrow Hip LP FP WR D.J. Turner Hamstring LP LP

New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.

