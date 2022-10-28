Saints vs Raiders Final Injury Report, 3 Pro Bowlers are OUT
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, both the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders had high expectations.
Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them for the Saints, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.
Winning the AFC West was certainly one of them for the Raiders, but they stand at 2-4.
The difference is, the Saints play in the worst division in football, with a win on Sunday and a Falcons loss to the Panthers, would have the same record as every team in the division at the midway point of the season.
In order to fight their way out of pit, the Saints must to play with more discipline, and get somewhat healthy.
Unfortunately, Pro Bowler wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, pro bowl and cornerback Marshon Lattimore are all officially OUT for Sunday's showdown.
New Orleans could be thing at tight end as well. TE Adam Trautman returned to practice today on a limited basis and is officially questionable. TE Juwan Johnson, who has led the team in offensive snaps this season among skill players, is also questionable.
In total 3 players for the Saints are listed as OUT, while another 5 are questionable.
Here is the complete rundown of the Friday injury/practice report of the week.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|S
|Jonathan Abram
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tashawn Bower
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Divine Deablo
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Jayon Brown
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Back
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|T
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Heel
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|WR
|D.J. Turner
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.
Listen to the action, along with the entire postgame, on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.