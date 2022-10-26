Saints Name Andy Dalton Starting QB, + Wednesday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations.
Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record.
Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams (Saints, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons) currently sport a losing record.
While the Saints are in last place in the division, they're also only one game out of first place.
Can they do enough in the next 10 games to claw their way to a division title?
If they don't improve, the answer is an emphatic no.
The starting quarterback for the Saints have shuffled from Jameis Winston to begin the season, but passed on to Andy Dalton after Winston suffered a back injury and failed to play well when attempting to play through it.
Today, head coach Dennis Allen announced Andy Dalton will be the starting QB, even if Winston is healthy.
Can Dalton help lead a turnaround?
A good way to kickstart a turnaround is to have key players available.
The Saints have seemingly been beat up all season. Today's injury report is another reminder of that.
New Orleans is set to host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) this Sunday in a matchup that feels like a must-win for both squads.
Here is the complete rundown of the first injury/practice report of the week.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|LP
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|FP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|FP
New Orleans (2-5) hosts Las Vegas (2-4) on Sunday at noon.
Listen to the action, along with the entire postgame, on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.