Saints vs Bengals Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Another day. Another injury report. More concern for the Saints as a number of notable players are still unable to practice due to injury.

At 2-3, the Saints have an opportunity to get to .500, while their opponent this Sunday is trying to do the same.

After winning the AFC last week, the Cincinnati Bengals enter this week's matchup against the Saints with the same record of 2-3.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Thursday's injury report is more concerning than yesterday's.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) and All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) are still listed as DNP (did not participate) on the injury report, creating more doubt as to whether or not they'll be able to play on Sunday.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and backup wide receiver/special teams returner Deonte Hardy (foot) were both DNPs, leaving the Saints somewhat thin at the position.

On a positive note, star rookie star wide receiver Chris Olave was upgraded to LP (limited participant) following the concussion he suffered in last Sunday's win. He was unable to practice yesterday, but after reportedly clearing concussion protocols, his presence on the practice field today is a positive sign.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was on the practice field for a second consecutive day on a limited basis.

Here is a full rundown of both the Saints and Bengals Wednesday injury/practice report.

FP - full participant          LP - limited participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRDeonte HartyFootDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
DEPayton TurnerChestDNPDNP
WRChris OlaveConcussionDNPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipDNPLP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLP
SJ.T. GrayFootLPFP
TETaysom HillRibLPFP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLP
DTMalcolm RoachAnkleLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLP

CINCINNATI BENGALS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TLa'el CollinsRestDNPLP
WRTee HigginsAnkleDNPDNP
TJonah WilliamsKneeDNPDNP
TEDevin AsiasiAnkleLPLP
TEHayden HurstGroinLPLP
RBSamaje PerineAbdomenLPLP

New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420 am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

