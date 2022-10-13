Saints vs Bengals Thursday Injury Report

Another day. Another injury report. More concern for the Saints as a number of notable players are still unable to practice due to injury.

At 2-3, the Saints have an opportunity to get to .500, while their opponent this Sunday is trying to do the same.

After winning the AFC last week, the Cincinnati Bengals enter this week's matchup against the Saints with the same record of 2-3.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Thursday's injury report is more concerning than yesterday's.

All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) and All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) are still listed as DNP (did not participate) on the injury report, creating more doubt as to whether or not they'll be able to play on Sunday.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and backup wide receiver/special teams returner Deonte Hardy (foot) were both DNPs, leaving the Saints somewhat thin at the position.

On a positive note, star rookie star wide receiver Chris Olave was upgraded to LP (limited participant) following the concussion he suffered in last Sunday's win. He was unable to practice yesterday, but after reportedly clearing concussion protocols, his presence on the practice field today is a positive sign.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was on the practice field for a second consecutive day on a limited basis.

Here is a full rundown of both the Saints and Bengals Wednesday injury/practice report.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Deonte Harty Foot DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP DE Payton Turner Chest DNP DNP WR Chris Olave Concussion DNP LP G Calvin Throckmorton Hip DNP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP LP CB Paulson Adebo Knee LP LP S J.T. Gray Foot LP FP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP FP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP DT Malcolm Roach Ankle LP LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle LP LP

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday T La'el Collins Rest DNP LP WR Tee Higgins Ankle DNP DNP T Jonah Williams Knee DNP DNP TE Devin Asiasi Ankle LP LP TE Hayden Hurst Groin LP LP RB Samaje Perine Abdomen LP LP

New Orleans hosts Cincinnati this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally on 103.3 The Goat (simulcast on 1420 am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

