Saints Make Huge Splash as They Sign RB Jamaal Williams

Breaking News, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter the Saints are signing former Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams agreed to a 3 year 12 million dollar deal, with 8 of it guaranteed. The fact that the Saints signed the SWAG KAZIKAGE aka Williams is amazing for this team that desperately needed a running back. The good thing is they didn't overspend for a guy like Ezekiel Elliot or Leonard Fournette. Williams has shown he has more in the tank than both of these guys. And with Kamara's looming case Williams is a guy who can carry the load.

Williams led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2022. That stat alone is something the Saints could desperately use. In 2022 Williams averaged 1066 yards, 17 touchdowns, and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He led the league in touchdowns and was 4th in yards per carry.

The Saints said screw a rebuild and were going all in. Moves like this make my faith in Mickey Loomis grow and return for the team. They needed a running back badly, and they went out and got one of the best. Also, we get to see a reunion between Taysom Hill and Williams. Things are looking up for the Who Dat Nation. Who Dat, Who Dat said they gon beat them, Saints!