If you clock in anywhere in Louisiana making minimum wage, you're making $7.25 an hour. Not because our legislature picked that number. Because our legislature never picked a number at all, and when a state doesn't set its own minimum, the federal rate takes over by default. That's been true since July 2009, and it's not changing anytime soon. I dug into how Louisiana stacks up against the rest of the country, and where cost of living actually helps or hurts that gap.

Louisiana Never Set Its Own Minimum Wage

Here's the part that people may not realize. Louisiana isn't just at the bottom of the pay scale, we don't even have a state minimum wage law on the books. Lawmakers have tried more than once. A bill introduced in 2026, HB 353, would've started workers at $12 an hour and ramped up to $15 by 2029. It got rejected in committee back in April, and a separate proposal for a $10.25 floor is still sitting in the legislature as of this writing. Until something passes, we default straight to the federal floor.

Who's Actually Paying the Most

America's minimum wage map runs from just over $7 an hour to well over $17. According to a statewide breakdown from Mappr, here's where the top of that list sits right now, not counting Washington, D.C., which technically leads the whole country at $18.40:

Washington – $17.13/hr Connecticut – $16.94/hr California – $16.90/hr Hawaii – $16.00/hr New York – $16.00/hr Rhode Island – $16.00/hr New Jersey – $15.92/hr Oregon – $15.55/hr Colorado – $15.16/hr Arizona – $15.15/hr

Every one of those states pays at least double the Louisiana rate. Several cities push even higher than their own state minimums, with a few spots in Washington State clearing $21 an hour on local ordinances stacked on top of the state rate.

Photo by SpotOn on Unsplash A couple paying for their meal at a restaurant

The States That Default to the Federal Rate, Just Like We Do

Louisiana isn't alone. Twenty states never bothered raising their floor past the federal $7.25, and five of us don't have a state minimum wage law at all: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee. No statute, no local rate, just the federal number.

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The other 15 states in that $7.25 group actually wrote $7.25 into their own state law, or set something lower that federal rules override, as mentioned in the same Mappr data. Those are Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Georgia and Wyoming technically still have $5.15 sitting in their state code, but federal law wins out for almost every employer, so it's a wash. The point is, 20 states are running the exact same floor Louisiana is, and that's nearly 40% of the whole country still parked at a number that hasn't moved since gas was under $2.50 a gallon.

The Tipping Exception, and Why It Matters More Here Than People Think

If you work for tips in Louisiana, that $7.25 number barely applies to your paycheck at all. Employers can pay tipped workers a direct cash wage of just $2.13 an hour, as long as your tips bring you up to the full $7.25 when you average it out. That $5.12 gap between the cash wage and the full minimum is called a tip credit, and it's been sitting at $2.13 since 1991. Louisiana has no state rule of its own here either, so we fall back on the federal tipped wage just like the regular minimum.

Photo by Cova Software on Unsplash a woman is paying a card from a machine

This isn't unique to just Louisiana. Most states that never raised their base minimum also stuck with the $2.13 tipped wage, since it's a federal number by default. But some of the higher-wage states did away with the tip credit entirely. Washington, California, and Oregon require tipped workers to be paid the full state minimum wage before a single tip hits their pocket. That's a completely different world for a server than what we've got here, where your base pay covers barely enough for a fountain drink and the rest rides entirely on how good a night the restaurant's having.

According to NOLA.com, if your tips fall short in any given week, Louisiana employers are federally required to make up the difference so you land at $7.25. That rule exists, but it puts the burden on tracking and enforcement rather than guaranteeing a livable base wage up front, and the last thing anyone wants to have to deal with.

What the Wage Actually Buys You, State by State

Here's where it gets more interesting than just staring at hourly numbers. Louisiana's cost of living runs about 9% below the national average, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's most recent quarterly index. That's an important factor, because it means our low wage floor is paired with a genuinely cheaper cost of living, not just a low wage floor and nothing else.

High Minimum Wage + High Cost of Living

Compare that to somewhere like Hawaii, which has one of the higher minimum wages in the country at $16.00 an hour, but a cost of living index nearly double the national average. Housing alone in Hawaii runs about three times the national benchmark. So while a Hawaii worker earns more than double what a Louisiana worker makes hourly, a huge chunk of that gets swallowed by rent and groceries the moment it hits their account.

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California is similar in the disparity. $16.90 an hour sounds incredible next to our $7.25, until you factor in a cost of living index around 40% above the national average, driven mostly by housing costs that run nearly double the benchmark. New York's minimum wage is $16.00, but its cost of living index sits around 25% above average, mostly thanks to housing again.

High Minimum Wage + Lower Cost of Living

Now flip it around. Washington State pays $17.13 an hour, the highest state rate in the country, and its cost of living only runs about 15% above the national average. That's a state where the higher wage actually translates into real buying power, not just a bigger number on paper. Louisiana at least gets a true lower cost of living to go with our low wage.

None of this changes the reality for anybody working full time at $7.25 an hour here. Full time at that rate comes out to about $15,080 a year before taxes, and no cost of living discount closes that gap by much. But it's good to know exactly where Louisiana sits in the bigger picture, and why the conversation around raising our floor keeps coming back around in the legislature every session. Who will absorb the cost of a minimum wage increase is another story entirely.