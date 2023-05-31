Ragin’ Cajuns Releases Updated Kickoff Times for the 2023 Football Season

The 2023 football season is right around the corner Cajuns fans. The Cajuns are coming off of a 6-6 season and an independence bowl appearance in Desormeaux’s first season at the helm. With key players such as Ben Wooldridge returning, there is a lot of hope for the 2023-2024 season. The Cajuns announce earlier this year who their opponent would be for the coming season with some interesting matchups catching the eyes of fans.

The Cajuns have just released an updated version of the schedule that includes kickoff times as well as TV times for five of the 12 games slated for 2023. Most of the scheduled kickoff times are slated for evening matchups on ESPN+ except Minnesota, which is set for an 11 AM kickoff with a TBD network. The Cajuns do have the home game against Southern Miss slated for an ESPN U broadcast.

These times and network arrangements are subject to change, so stay updated with all the changes here. We will keep you updated with the network and kickoff times for the remaining 7 games when they are announced, Geaux Cajuns.

