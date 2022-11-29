Ragin’ Cajun Fan Favorite Makes PFF All-American Team

If you've seen, heard, or been to any Louisiana football games this season, you'll likely have heard his name numerous times. This guy flies around and makes plays, and he's always dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Get our free mobile app

I won't bury the lede any more than that.

Eric Garror has made the PFF All-American Team as a punt return specialist.

EG has been special for the Cajuns throughout his career, particularly as an electrifying returner who always has a chance to break one.

But moreover, he's an excellent leader, and a team first kinda guy.

Eric currently leads the Sun Belt in punt return yards per return, and he leads the NCAA in overall punt return yardage and punt return touchdowns (with 2).

He finishes ahead of Alabama corner/return-man Kool-Aid McKinstry and Derius Davis out of TCU.

Garror has come a long way, and surely has a bright future ahead.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.