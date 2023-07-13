Ragin’ Cajun Athletics Moving to Mobile Ticket-Only Format for 2023-2024 Season

We are currently in the middle of summer, which means college athletics is quiet, but Ragin’ Cajun athletics will be upon us before you know it. Cajun athletics will get back underway starting in the middle of August when the Women’s soccer team takes the field. Football and Volleyball aren’t too far behind which means fans are looking to grab their tickets now. Fans need to be aware that some major changes are coming in ticket purchases for all sports this season.

UL is moving to a strictly mobile ticket format meaning fans can only purchase tickets via the mobile Ragin’ Cajuns app. The university will no longer accept paper tickets starting this season. Fans can also purchase tickets through the university website at RaginCajuns.com. The athletic department decided to switch to the digital method with the hopes of making ticket purchases safer and faster. The university hopes to reduce the chances of stolen or counterfeit tickets that paper tickets can often lead to. Fans will not be allowed to print their digital tickets and send present them at the gate, all tickets must be digitally scanned.

The announcement didn’t go over very well with Cajun fans on social media. Many are concerned that this will drive their older fans away as many wouldn’t like the idea of being able to purchase paper tickets. Many fans also raise the concern that making the tickets for mobile purchase only is making the process more difficult than being able to buy them at the gate or box office.

This season will definitely serve as a test run regarding the new mobile ticket-only format. For information or step-by-step instructions on how to purchase your mobile tickets, visit RaginCajuns.com/MobileTix.

